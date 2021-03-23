‘Thank you’: Dodgers fans tease Red Sox nation with billboard looming near park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dodgers fans teasing Red Sox nation with a new billboard looming outside Fenway Park.

SKY7HD went out and flew over the billboard Tuesday morning and it reads, “Dear Boston, thank you for Mookie Betts.”

“I was just walking to get my COVID appointment, pretty good mood, and then I walk down Lansdowne Street and see that,” one fan said. “Changes the mood back the other way.”

Betts was traded to the Dodgers last February and the right fielder led the team to a World Series Championship months later.

One family turned out decked in Dodger’s gear to take a picture in front of the sarcastic sign.

“We thought it was great and we were laughing all along because last season we said, ‘Thanks Boston for sending us Mookie Betts,” the man said. “So, we have been cheering for him and we told all our Red Sox friends he looks better in blue.”

The man who put up the billboard– the head of a traveling Dodgers fan base– posted a photo of him standing in front of it.

The Twitter post reads, “I’m a fool. Someone take my credit card away.”

The sign is expected to stay for at least a couple of weeks.

