ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Sunday night for an emotional vigil in remembrance of a 5-year-old boy found dead in Massachusetts after he went missing.

A weeks-long search for Elijah Lewis came to a tragic end when his body was located in a wooded area off of Chestnut Street in Abington, Mass.

His case captivated the public with many people lending their help in the search efforts for Elijah after he was reported missing earlier in the month.

“Eli’s big brown eyes and dimples stole the hearts of people all over the world,” one person said.

Merrimack Town Councilor Nancy Murphy said the town felt a connection to Elijah.

“He’s Merrimack’s child and the community is heartbroken,” Murphy said. “We are here because each of us is more deeply touched because we know the light that was Elijah no longer shines on this earth.”

Elijah’s aunt MJ said she was not related to the boy by blood but that he was still part of her family. She thanked community members for their endless support.

“Thank you for loving Eli, that meant everything to us. All the people who were standing behind me, those are all people who loved Eli. Thank you for being here for us, we really do appreciate that,” MJ said. “Now we as a family will be able to properly lay him to rest and have the closure we needed.”

Those who attended the vigil could be seen hugging one another as they called out for justice in Elijah’s death.

“We are asking questions that might not ever be answered,” said Tarah Noonan, who lives in Merrimack, N.H. “One question we can’t answer is this one: Why are we here?”

Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, are currently facing charges of witness tampering and endangering the welfare of a child after authorities say they asked people to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts.

They will remain in custody and plan to meet with their lawyers to discuss bail hearings.

“This whole case is just beginning,” One vigil attendee said. “This will be a long journey and I have no doubt that justice will be served.”

Officials say it will likely take months to determine the cause and manner of Elijah’s death.

