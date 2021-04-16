‘Thank you very much’: The tradition of the Marathon daffodils lives on

BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the spring snow, the tradition of the Marathon daffodils continues.

Volunteers handed out flowers to health care workers Friday hoping the gesture would lift spirits in the city ahead of Patriots Day weekend.

“Still doing our thing. We delivered here last year, and it’s just been a little bit different, that’s all,” said Paul Gulla.

Thousands of bright yellow pants were distributed at a dozen locations throughout the city.

The Marathon daffodils welcome spring and honor those who died in the Boston Marathon Bombings.

“We’ve done it eight years. So it’s pretty exciting. We like to participate so it’s always good,” Gulla said.

The flowers came with a special message of support for those keeping everyone safe during the pandemic.

“Thank you very much for all your efforts and all your help and service,” Gulla read.

The flowers will also be placed in Copley Square, Beacon Hill and along the Esplanade.

Volunteers said their goal is to remind Bostonians of their strength.

“The flowers brighten up everybody’s day. that’s the bottom line,” said Gulla.

