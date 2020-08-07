‘Thankful for the support of the city’: Family of critically injured clerk issues statement following arrest of suspected gunman

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Roxbury convenience store clerk who sustained life-threatening injuries during an armed robbery in July, officials announced Friday.

Following the news, members of the Boston Convenience Store Owner Association read a statement on behalf of 25-year-old Tanjim Siam’s family.

“We are thankful for the support of the city of Boston who continues to work to keep employees and customers safe.” Humayun Morshed, who serves as secretary for the association, read.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 718 Shawmut Ave. on the night of July 14 found 25-year-old Tanjim Siam suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Siam was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he has been fighting for his life for the last three weeks.

Stephon Samuel, 25, of Lynn, is charged with armed robbery by means of a firearm, armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed career criminal level 1, according to the Boston Police Department.

Samuel is currently in custody at the Plymouth County House of Corrections on unrelated charges.

“When I heard the news the suspect got caught, I am breathing a little bit better,” said Abdul Matin who owns the store Siam was working in at the time of the incident.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins released a statement on the arrest that read in part:

“I hope that holding Mr. Samuel responsible for his brazen violence, which we fully intend to do, brings the Siam family some small amount of solace.”

Family members were finally able to visit Siam in the hospital earlier in the week after spending three weeks trying to get into the U.S. from Bangladesh.

He is not expected to survive.

Donations can be made to assist Siam’s family here.

