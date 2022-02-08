BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver was cited for speeding after a rollover crash on the ramp from the Ted Williams Tunnel to Interstate 93 in Boston snarled traffic during the Tuesday morning commute, officials said, but the driver was just happy to be OK.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the tunnel’s D Ramp around 5:20 a.m. found a tractor-trailer resting on its side and blocking travel lanes, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 28-year-old Methuen man, was not injured and state police issued him a civil citation for speeding. He told 7News that he thought he hit a patch of ice before rolling over.

“I’m not positive, but the trailer was sliding and took the tractor with it,” the driver said. “I didn’t go airborne but I tipped over … thankfully I’m OK.”

Video from cameras inside the tunnel shared by MassDOT showed another vehicle narrowly squeak by the tractor-trailer moments before it tipped over.

The ramp was shut down with no access from the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound to I-93 north or south as crews worked to upright the tractor-trailer. There was also no access to I-93 north or south from the Congress Street ramp.

The crash was cleared around 9 a.m. but lengthy traffic delays snarled traffic for hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

