BOSTON (WHDH) - A 71-year-old woman says she is lucky to be alive after a speeding vehicle struck her car, sending it into the front porch of a home in Hyde Park on Friday morning.

Rebecca Tenenholtz told 7NEWS that she was pulling out of her driveway when another vehicle hit her.

The impact of the crash sent Tenenholtz’s car into the front porch of 132 Dana Ave.

Her car was significantly damaged; however, she says that she is OK but did suffer minor injuries.

“I’m thanking my lucky stars,” she said. “Thank you, God.”

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital by ambulance, Tenenholtz said.

Their current condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Inspectional Services Department responded to inspect the house.

No additional information was immediately available.

Rebecca Tenenholtz, 71, says a speeding car hit her as she was pulling out of her driveway. The impact sent her into the porch of a home. She feels lucky to be alive. pic.twitter.com/pjmL9cQZM2 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) June 4, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)