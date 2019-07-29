‘Thanks for all the prayers’: David Ortiz shares message after being released from hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz shared a message on social media on Monday expressing gratitude to everyone who kept him in their thoughts and prayers while he recovered from three surgeries that resulted from a gunshot wound he suffered in June.

“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless,” Ortiz said in an Instagram post. “Thank for all the prayers.”

In the post, Ortiz shared images of an array of food, including a large piece of steak on the grill.

“Too bad l can’t crush food yet,” the longtime slugger added.

Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday, the Red Sox said.

ESPN reported that Ortiz will undergo additional treatment at his home as he rehabs from various abdominal injuries.

He was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic about seven weeks ago. Police in the Dominican Republic said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

Fourteen people, including the suspected gunman, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.

