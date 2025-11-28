NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - At around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday Massachusetts State Police received several 911 calls alerting them to a crash on I-95 southbound in North Attleboro involving a tractor trailer and a motor vehicle.

“Upon arrival, troopers located a white Audi sedan that had exited the roadway to the right and collided with a parked tractor trailer that was parked in a rest area,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said Friday. “Investigators observed the white Audi with catastrophic damage on top of a guardrail and adjacent to the rear wheels of the trailer.”

Carlos Chavez Martinez, 28, of Providence, the operator and lone occupant of the Audi, was found in the driver’s seat “without a pulse”.

“Paramedics observed obvious signs of death and pronounced Chavez Martinez deceased at approximately 2:40 a.m.,” the DA’s office said. “The tractor trailer was driven by a 40-year-old male who did not display any injuries.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

