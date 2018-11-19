Thanksgiving forecast includes ‘Arctic’ temperatures, ‘brutally’ cold wind chill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Traveling on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday? If so, you better bundle up!

After expected snowfall on Wednesday, an “Arctic front” will push in and bring bitter temperatures and “brutally” cold wind chills to northern New England.

“An Arctic front comes blasting in here Wednesday evening,” Meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog. “Behind the front, brutally cold air comes pouring air. Near-record cold for this time of year.”

Strong wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible in some areas.

High temperatures will top out at 24 degrees. Wind chills will run near or below 0 across most of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The record-low temperature on Thanksgiving Day in Boston is 11 degrees.

The cold is expected to linger on Friday before seasonable temperatures return for the weekend.

