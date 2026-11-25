WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Veterans Inc. hosted its annual Holiday Harvest event in Worcester Tuesday, transforming its headquarters into an indoor farmer’s market to feed hundreds of active duty and former service members and their families.

Veterans Inc. is the largest provider of veteran services in New England. The organization helps military members with housing, health and wellness, provides employment opportunities, substance use treatment, and offers specialized programs for women, post-9/11 veterans, and more.

On Tuesday, Veterans Inc. President and CEO Vincent Perrone said they welcomed 800 families to their event, handing out food boxes with turkey and other Thanksgiving classics for up to eight people.

Jason Cruz said the organization helped him get back on his feet when he was struggling.

“They housed me, they got me a career, not just a job, but a career I can support family off of and live comfortably off of,” he said.

The event is designed to be more than just food distribution, those involved say it’s about bringing those who have served the country together to ensure no one feels isolated during the holiday season.

“Some of the union’s core values are one mission, one fight, and one family. That goes way far beyond the union. Speaking in contexts of events like this, I think that applies to this, you know, where a bunch of different people, from a different bunch of backgrounds, we all have different struggles but we unite under events like this,” Cruz said.

Perrone said community support has been the key to the organization’s growth.

“We could never do this without the support of the community, and I have to say thank you to everyone out there who supports our veterans,” Perrone said.

The Holiday Harvest event has provided more than 100,000 people with food for the last 25 years.

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