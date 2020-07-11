Thar she blows: New England Aquarium holds virtual whale watch

While the New England Aquarium isn’t offering regular whale watches during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still putting people in touch with marine life.

Experts went 30 miles off the coast of Boston Harbor and filmed a virtual whale watch so people could still see the ocean while socially distancing.

“We miss being out on the water, especially with you guys, so we wanted to take you out and show you some whales,” said director of research and education Laura Howes.

The trip featured North Atlantic whales, schoolfish and plankton swimming through the water.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)