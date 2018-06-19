LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lynn woman is grateful her family wasn’t in her apartment when a car barreled into her living room Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding around 4:20 p.m. to the area of Chatham and Oakwood streets found a car partially inside a building.

Witnesses said the driver lives in the building and was backing up through the parking lot when she smashed into the wall. The driver was conscious when emergency crews arrived on the scene, police said.

Sasha Williams, who lives in the apartment that the car crashed through, said she was at the movies with her daughter when she got a call about the crash.

The car apparently went right through the couch that Williams and her daughter usually sit on, nearly hitting the television. She also has a baby son who was staying with his grandmother just one floor up.

“That could have been me, that could have been my kids,” Williams told 7News. “We wouldn’t have been here right now.”

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

