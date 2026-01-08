BOSTON (WHDH) - The state is working to recover money paid to a former aide of Governor Maura Healey who was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Lamar Cook was paid $31,000 after he was fired; the Healey administration said it was sent to him for unused time off from his time as a state employee.

“That is ridiculous,” Healey said. “We are going to get that back.”

Cook, 45, of Springfield, was arrested in October and charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

