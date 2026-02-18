PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - They were lifelong friends, and Jules Rathbun says many of her memories with Rhonda Dorgan took place at the Lynch Arena in Pawtucket.

“I’m like ‘oh my goodness’, we used to skate there as children and actually Rhonda was the first one to teach me how to ice skate in that very rink,” Rathbun said.

So you can imagine Jules’ surprise when she found out there was a shooting at the ice rink Monday and that Rhonda was among those killed.

“That rink has been a part of her life since we were children and got it to be where she left us was a little bittersweet,” Rathbun said.

Rathbun said Dorgan was the ultimate cheerleader, both as a teen with pom poms and as a mom coming out to support her kids.

“She was a true hockey mom first and foremost, but she was there cheering them on every step of the way, cheering them in life, cheering them in sports,” Rathbun said.

That’s why Rathbun said she had a pit in her stomach when initially she head about the senior night hockey game taking a tragic turn. She just thought Dorgan would have been there, so she reached out.

“I messaged her right away,” Rathbun said. “I said ‘Rhonda, call me right now’ and of course, no response.'”

Rathbun is speaking out now to take the light off this senseless shooting and shine it on her friend.

“Her legacy will now lie with her children. Her remaining children. That’s where her legacy will lie. Her children were her life. She supported them in anyway – they were her greatest treasures,” Rathbun said.

The two women were inseparable growing up, lost touch, and reconnected as moms. Rathbun said their last communication was a month ago.

“We were trying to get together for a lunch or a coffee just to catch up and I’m kinda mad that never happened,” Rathbun said. “You hear about these things all over the world, you never think it will happen next door, never mind to a friend. So its heart wrenching.”

