BOSTON (WHDH) - The newest member of the Franklin Park Zoo is ready to hog visitors’ attention.

The baby red river hog was born on July 31 and made its exhibit debut Tuesday.

Zoo New England participates in the Red River Hog Species Survival Plan, an inter-zoo program that works to ensure the survival of threatened or endangered species. Red river hogs are native to West and Central Africa.

