BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a 3-year-old boy fell out of a third-story window in Boston on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-story home at 235 Humboldt Avenue in the city’s Roxbury section around 11:15 a.m.

Veronica Robinson told 7NEWS that she was walking her dog when she found the injured toddler in an alleyway that runs between the home and another building. She wasn’t sure what she was seeing, until a neighbor got closer.

“She said ‘That’s a baby! That’s a child!’ I said ‘Oh my god and started screaming, got out my phone and called the police,” Robinson said. “If I hadn’t walked by, no telling how long he would’ve laid in that driveway.”

The boy had fallen an estimated 35 to 40 feet and was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital and is said to be in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Robinson said the boy’s father was at the scene.

“He was crying when he picked him up. We were all screaming and crying,” Robinson said.

No charges have been filed. The Boston Public Health Commission said the house was not equipped with window guards and that it offers guards at a reduced rate for local families.

