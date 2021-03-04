That’s a lot of dough: Mass. man wins $1M lotto prize while picking up pizza

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Hadley man recently won a $1 million prize on a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket that he bought while picking up pizza for dinner.

Thomas Napiorkowski bought the “Diamond Millions” instant ticket from a vending machine while picking up his takeout order from Uno Pizzeria & Grill at the Holyoke Mall.

Napirokowski said he plans on using a portion of his winnings to buy his wife a car.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

