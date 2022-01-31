“Hocus Pocus 2” is officially coming to a theater near you!

Filming concluded on the set of the sequel to the popular Halloween flick on Friday, according to producer Adam Shankman.

He also revealed that the long-awaited second installment will premiere on Disney+ on Halloween 2022.

The movie will feature the 1993 film’s original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Also making appearances in the film are Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The infamous Sanderson sisters made their way to Rhode Island to start work on the film in October and filmed at several well-known locations including Chase Farm Park in Lincoln and La Salle Academy.

