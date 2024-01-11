FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Bill Belichick will never be forgotten as the 24-year head coach of the Patriots.

As he now leaves the team following an announcement with Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Thursday, his signature style will also be something to remember.

“You see the gray hoodie, that’s Belichick,” one fan said inside the Patriot’s Pro Shop after Thursday’s news broke.

Bill Belichick sports a gray hoodie while speaking with players and coaches during a Patriots practice.

Belichick won six Super Bowls over his more than two-decade tenure in Foxboro.

Beyond the championships, some say his football couture will also remain a big part of his lasting legacy.

“It was always funny,” a fan said. “His style never changed over all these years.”

“It says something,” another fan said. “He doesn’t care. It’s all about the game.”

From the sideline to the postgame podium, Belichick did not play around with his subtle style over the years, except for the occasional color change and the cutoff hoodie.

“As a mother, you wouldn’t want to see your kids leave your house with cutoffs but, what are you gonna do?” said fan Judy Moreira. “He had a pretty good position he could do just what he wanted.”

Bill Belichick wears a blue hoodie during a Patriots practice.

