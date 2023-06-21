BOSTON (WHDH) - A 32-year-old former social worker has been ordered to stay away from Boston Public Schools property after officials say she used forged documents to fraudulently enroll in three different Boston high schools.

In a letter to families, Boston Public Schools officials say the woman attended Brighton, English, and Jeremiah Burke high schools under different names throughout the 2022-2023 school year. The Department of Children and Families has confirmed the woman periodically worked for them as a social worker between 2016 and this year but is not longer employed by the agency.

Eugene Vanburea, a student at Brighton High School, said, “That’s kind of crazy I don’t know , that’s crazy, I don’t know why they want to act like they’re a student in their 30s.”

A police report shows officers became concerned about the possibility of human trafficking but Boston Mayor Wu said there has been no evidence of that.

“I’m very thankful at this moment, there have been some conversations with students already and staff who were in contact with this individual,” Wu said. “We don’t have any evidence at this point of any harm or risk to the young people. Thank goodness!”

The same police report shows that staff at English High School grew suspicious last week, when a man who refused to give his name showed up and said he wanted to transfer his daughter to another school because of bullying.

When they reviewed the woman’s paperwork, they say they found a fake DCF form with fake phone numbers and called police.

BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper praised school officials for acting quickly when they suspected something was wrong.

In a statement, she said, “I am deeply troubled that an adult would breach the trust of our school communities by posing as a student. This appears to be a case of extremely sophisticated fraud. As soon as BPS personnel identified irregularities with the student’s enrollment, the case was referred to the Boston Police…”

