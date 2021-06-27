WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - As police investigate the man who allegedly shot and killed a Black man and woman in what officials said may be a hate crime, neighbors of the suspect said they were shocked that he lived nearby.

Officials said Nathan Allen, 28, shot and killed retired state trooper David L. Green and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper before police shot and killed him in Winthrop on Saturday, and said they found racist and antisemitic writing from Allen after investigating. On Sunday, officers removed several packages form Allen’s home in a Winthrop condo building, just a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

Jen Antonelli, who lives in the building, said she did not know Allen but was surprised someone accused of hate crimes was living in the building.

“I think that’s insane,” Antonelli said. “I know you never really know your neighbor, but that’s something you say, it’s actually shocking when it happens.”

