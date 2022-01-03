BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a triple shooting in Dorchester on Sunday, and neighbors say they’re worried about violence in the area.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a person shot on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. found two males and the teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The girl, who Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins identified as Jucelena Gomes, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The two males were also transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are actively looking for the individual or individuals responsible for this shooting and theft of a beautiful life,” Rollins said in a statement.

“That’s sad. That’s a child, that somebody’s child,” said Shanite Lucas, who lives across the street from the site of the shooting. ” We stay in the house. It’s a sad thing that your kids can’t go outside but growing up in the city, you kind of know that. That you can’t really go out because of what happens.”

“You got to be careful, you know. People say at a certain time you can’t walk those streets, you know you stay in your house,” said resident Tony Dones, who recently moved to the neighborhood. “It’s a shame you have to live like this at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)