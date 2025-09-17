BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire ball blasted from a plane on the runway at Logan Airport on Tuesday, forcing a ground stop.

The Swiss Airlines flight was attempting to take off for Zurich when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the pilot aborted due to right engine trouble.

“That’s terrifying,” Jessica Corcoran said. “I’m so glad no one got hurt though!”

A temporary ground stop was put in place before that plane moved to the gate on its own power.

The FAA said the pilot aborted takeoff due to trouble with the right engine.

Swiss Air said in a statement, “Investigations into the exact nature of the engine problem are currently underway. Depending on the problem with the engine, it is possible that a flame may be visible for a brief moment.”

“I’ve been nervous more lately than I normally am. It seems like there’s a lot of weird stuff happening. Fireballs, I pray during takeoff and landing,” Darlene Kane said.

Swiss Air told 7News passengers were placed on another plane and were delayed about five hours.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)