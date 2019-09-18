The 10 best places to get burgers in Boston, according to Yelp

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s national cheeseburger day, which means many Boston residents will be heading out to celebrate.

In honor of the holiday, we’re serving up a list of the 10 best burgers in the city, according to Yelp.

The company’s list, in order:

Boston Burger, 1100 Boylston St.

Wheelhouse, 63 Broad St.

Tasty Burger, 1301 Boylston St.

The Gallows, 1395 Washington St.

Jim Curley, 21 Temple Place

RF O’Sullivan & Son, 282 Beacon St.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, 140 Tremont St.

Coda, 329 Columbus Ave.

Lee’s Burger Place, 216 Summer St.

Uburger, 636 Beacon St.

