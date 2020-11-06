(WHDH) — 2020 has been quite the roller coaster year and one small business has encapsulated it in a new candle.

Flaming Crap, an England-based company, is selling “The 2020 Scent” candle to mark the unusual year.

It features four fragrant layers — banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY and wood musk, and budget aftershave and an earthy essence “that 2020’s TV icon Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ would use to attract his next mate.”

The candle is made of kerasoy wax and the label is from recycled paper.

The candles have a 30-hour burn time, which breaks down to about 7.5 hours per layer.

Each candle costs £14.99 our roughly $20.

