BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury nonprofit hosted a fundraiser at Fenway Wednesday night to support student athletes in Boston.

“The Base” uses sports to engage with kids and provide them with educational and career opportunities.

There were several special guests including former Massachusetts governor and current NCAA President Charlie Baker.

Baker spoke about the importance of the program.

“There are enormous lessons that people learn playing sports, and those lessons can be applied over and over and over again in so many parts of life,” said Baker. “We believe talent is everywhere. It is opportunity that we often have trouble with and this place creates opportunity.”

Proceeds raised at the event support Base programming for more than 1,500 student-athletes.

