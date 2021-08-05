SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers said they had no idea what was on the other end of their fishing line before they hauled in a massive tuna worth thousands of dollars.

Aidan McCormack, 15, and his friend Johnny Donahue, 15, put up a fight to haul in the 8 foot, 455 pound tuna.

“It was crazy,” McCormack said, “Originally, we didn’t think it was that big and we got it on the scale – it was a big fish.”

For first time fisherman Donahue, the whole thing was a thrill.

“It was a crazy experience for me, it was my first time going out there,” he said. ” It was mind blowing. I had no idea a fish could get that large in my eyesight.”

The teens were on a 22 foot boat called the “Reel Buzz” when they decided to go to Cape Cod Bay and drift with the bluefish. It was not long after their arrival that they had a bite.

“It was insane,” said the boat’s captain Alex DeFreitas. “We put the lines out, waited about 30 minutes and then went in for the battle of a lifetime.”

The battle concluded with the colossal catch.

“It’s not an everyday thing,” said Defreitas. “People go 10, 20 trips and don’t get one, so it was great.”

An unreal experience the two teens say they will never forget.

“It makes me want to go every day, it’s the best experience you can ever have in your life,” Donahue said.

The fish was sold and then sent over to Japan where it will be analyzed.

Defreitas said it could go for anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

