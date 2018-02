(WHDH) — United Airlines passengers are cleared for takeoff!

The Federal Bureau of Transportation reports the airline is on time more than any other airline – almost 85 percent of the time.

Delta and Alaska Airlines fill out the top three spots, both above 83 percent.

JetBlue came in last with an on-time rate of just over 74 percent.

