Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to social media Thursday afternoon, reflecting on his relationship with longtime coach Bill Belichick after Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft confirmed they mutually agreed to part ways.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with Belichick in New England, said he is “incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL.”

Brady made his debut in Foxboro in 2000. He then continued playing under Belichick through the 2019 season, before leaving New England for Tampa Bay.

In addition to their Super Bowl titles, Brady and Belichick together led the Patriots to nine AFC championships.

“He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him,” Brady said of Belichick in his statement.

Brady said Belichick “worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal.”

“And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities,” he continued.

“I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick,” Brady said.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft discussed the relationship between Belichick and Brady on Thursday, saying the two are “both the best at their professions.”

“We were lucky to have them together for two decades,” Kraft said.

Echoing Brady, Kraft told reporters “I don’t think either one of those two would have accomplished what they accomplished if they weren’t together.”

Though Brady and Belichick have now both ended their respective tenures with the Patriots, the dynasty they helped create will soon be chronicled in a forthcoming AppleTV docuseries.

Dubbed “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” the 10-part show is set to feature interviews with Brady, Belichick and others. The series will premiere on Feb. 16.

