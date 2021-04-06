‘The best father’: Capitol police officer from Mass. killed in line of duty remembered as devoted family man

NORTH ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Capitol police officer from Massachusetts who was killed in the line of duty last week is being remembered as a devoted father to his two children and the best friend “anyone could ever hope for.”

William “Billy” Evans, 41, of North Adams, Massachusetts, was killed Friday when a vehicle rammed into Evans and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Capitol.

“Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for. His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled,” Evans’ family said in a statement that was released Tuesday.

The most important thing in Evans’ life was his two children, Logan and Abigail, according to his family.

“His most cherished moments were those spent with them — building with Lego, having lightsaber duels., playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series,” the statement said. “He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did. Any opportunity to spend time with his children brightened both their lives and his. Their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of last week. ”

The 18-year Capitol police veteran is said to have had a warm, funny, caring, and welcoming personality.

“Billy had the open, welcoming personality that led him to make friends with anyone he met. He relished bringing people together and making sure everyone felt included and had a good time,” family added. “The countless testimonials that we have heard from people who knew him capture the warm, funny, and caring person we loved.”

Evans, who earned a criminal justice degree from Western New England University, also loved the Boston Red Sox and the game of golf.

His death came nearly three months after the Jan. 6 rioting at the Capitol that left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Evans will lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda on April 13.

