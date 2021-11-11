BOSTON (WHDH) - Veteran’s Day ceremonies took place all across Massachusetts Thursday. City, state and federal lawmakers came together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

For the first time as mayor-elect, Michelle Wu honored veterans in the Puerto Rican community with a ceremony in the South End.

“It is always so powerful to be with you here, to recognize the men and women who have come before us — who have given so much — who continue to inspire,” she said. “And to have a chance to just pause one day in the year to remind us that every day of the year we need to be here.”

Wu was joined by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

The family of Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo unveiled a brick at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in her memory. The Lawrence marine was one of 13 service members who were killed at the Kabul Airport as Americans were being evacuated from Afghanistan back in August.

“Johanny is a hero,” said Warren who became emotional as the audience applauded. “Her courage saved thousands of lives and her selfless service represents the best of our nation.”

“She felt a sense of duty and responsibility to her family first and then her country,” said Pressley. “Her family meant everything to her and she meant the world to them.”

Governor Charlie Baker led a Veterans Day event in the morning at Faneuil Hall. He said after talking to friends who served, he found one thing in common among those who answered the call.

“It’s the love of their family who may have served in the military, it’s the love of their friends who choose to serve, it’s the love for that person who is with you on the field of combat and it’s the love for the opportunity to serve this country,” he said.

