MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Skiers in Manchester, New Hampshire said spending time outdoors was the best way to gather as COVID-19 cases rise.

“I think outside is the best place to be right now,” said skier Matt Guerard.

The McIntyre Ski Area has been selling out since the holiday season began, according to general manager Ross Boisvert.

“I think people are so excited to be outside … despite the uptick in numbers,” Boisvert said.

Boisvert said skiers are asked to wear masks indoors but not outside on the slopes.

“If guidance changes, we’ll adapt with that,” Boisvert said.

