WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Big E in West Springfield is giving people a chance to preview the fair’s food with a drive-thru event later this month.

A Taste of The Big E is a two-day event that features 11 fan-favorite food vendors, taking place on June 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests will enter the fairgrounds in their vehicles at Gate 9 where they will drive by food stands set up on each side of the road. They are asked to place their orders, pay, and pick up their food all from the comfort of their car.

Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks or coverings when ordering and accepting food from vendors.

A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)