The Big E to host ‘Back to the ’80s’ concert

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Big E will host a ‘Back to the 80s’ show on Sept. 20, featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, and Missing Persons.

Sponsored by MGM Springfield, the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free with Big E admission.

A limited number of reserved seats go on sale Thursday, Aug. 22 for $29 at TheBigE.com.

The Big E runs from Sept. 13 through Sept. 29 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

