An emperor penguin colony in Antarctica has a new metallic member.

A robot named “Echo” is gathering information to help scientists study the vulnerability of marine ecosystems and the effects of climate change.

Scientists said the robot can collect data year-round while living with the colony and have less impact on the animals overall, and that the penguins appear to be getting along with the robot.

