The Black Dog creates shirt featuring Yarmouth K-9 officer Nero

(WHDH) — The Black Dog says it will donate all proceeds made from a new shirt featuring Nero, a K-9 officer wounded in the murder of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon.

“The Black Dog, along with the entire Cape Cod community, is saddened by the events of April 12, 2018, on which Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon lost his life in the line of duty,” the Cape Cod general store said on its website.

The cafe plans to donate 100 percent of proceeds from the “Blue Collar Nero” shirt sales to the Cape & Island Police K-9 Relief Fund and the Officer Sean Gannon Memorial Fund.

Nero underwent emergency surgery following the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The shirt will be available for sale on May 4.

