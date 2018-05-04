(WHDH) — A new shirt featuring Nero, a K-9 officer wounded in the murder of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon, sold out on The Black Dog website.

The clothing company created the “Blue Collar Nero” shirts to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the Cape & Island Police K-9 Relief Fund and the Officer Sean Gannon Memorial Fund.

“The Black Dog, along with the entire Cape Cod community, is saddened by the events of April 12, 2018, on which Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon lost his life in the line of duty,” the Cape Cod general store said on its website.

The shirts went on sale Friday and sold out that morning.

Nero underwent emergency surgery following the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

