BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Globe is now joining hundreds of newspapers across the country and dropping the ‘Dilbert’ comic strip.

The move comes after the comic’s creator Scott Adams went on a racist tirade last week, calling Black Americans a “hate group.”

“The Boston Globe has made the decision to drop the Dilbert strip in the wake of racist comments by creator Scott Adams on his video show this past week,” the newspaper said in a statement.

Adams has since Tweeted he was advising people to avoid hate and suggested the cancellation of his cartoon signals free speech in America is under assault.

I'm not returning hate. I'm advising people to avoid hate. That being my entire point. https://t.co/3nnWlCRxQP — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 25, 2023

