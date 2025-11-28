DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe, a Cohasset man accused of murdering his wife in 2023, is set to go on trial Monday.

It’s a case two years in the making that had several twists and turns along the way.

7NEWS Legal Analyst Tom Hoopes said he expects to see some surprises from the beginning.

“Murder cases are always tense,” said Hoopes. “The prosecution is going to put in all their case, its gonna be a strong circumstantial case. The question to look for, to watch, is what’s the defense gonna be and how are they going to play it out?”

A massive search for Ana Walshe was launched in January 2023 after her colleagues in Washington D.C. said she did not show up for work, and reported her missing.

Prosecutors say Brian Walshe told investigators he last saw his wife leaving their home in Cohasset on New Years Day.

Days later, Brian Walshe was arrested and accused of misleading police, then ultimately charged with his wife’s murder.

Prosecutors argue Brian killed his wife because he suspected she was having an affair, then dismembered and disposed of the body. They say trash bags were recovered in dumpsters with items that belonged to Ana Walshe, along with a hacksaw and a hatchet.

Investigators also uncovered internet searches they say Brian Walshe made, including, “How long for someone to be missing to inherit?”

Ana Walshe’s body has never been found.

Brian Walshe has been in jail since his arrest. He’s also serving time for an unrelated art fraud case.

In September, authories said he was stabbed in jail. That incident caused a judge to delay his murder trial and send him for a mental health evaluation.

Brian Walshe was found to be competent and ready to stand trial in November following that evaluation.

Then in a shocking twist, the defense announced he wanted to plead guilty to two of the three charges against him: Misleading Police and Moving a Body. He has not admitted to murder.

Sixteen jurors were chosen earlier this month. The judge ordered all jurors to stay off of social media and to not watch any news until the case is over.

When asked if he thought Walshe himself will take the stand in his trial, Hoopes said, “Never. You have to be safe and careful if you’re gonna put a client on the stand. This does not seem to be one of those cases.”

