BOSTON (WHDH) - The royal family is Boston-bound after British royalty picked the city to host its annual award ceremony for a global environmental foundation.

The Earthshot Prize, which was founded by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in 2020, was inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot,” and aims to discover the best solutions to help repair the planet.

The announcement comes on the anniversary of the moon landing. The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation will serve as a host partner alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston as the global awards ceremony is brought to the U.S. for the first time.

“Boston is the home of innovation on green technologies and tackling the challenge of our generation, which is climate change,” said Shannon Felton Spence, the former head of politics and communications at the British Consulate General of New England.

She said the city’s selection is confirmation that Boston is firmly on the map when it comes to addressing climate change, and that welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in December will be an honor.

According to a release from the Earthshot Prize, “that spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship and service continues in the City of Boston sixty years later and serves as the inspiration for the selection of Boston as host city.”

“In Boston, we’re not just aiming to improve Boston’s ability to tackle climate change—we’re setting an example for how imaginative, community-driven climate leadership can reshape what’s possible. We are honored and excited that Boston has been selected to host the 2022 Earthshot Awards,” said Wu. “This is an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on our efforts to combat climate change and demonstrate that, together, we can meet the urgency this moment demands with innovative solutions that protect our planet and future generations.”

For locals, Wednesday morning’s announcement was surprising news that brings a chance to see royalty in person later this year.

“They always try and do good things and are traveling around the world and I’m excited! I didn’t know they were coming to Boston,” said Laura Williams, a Boston resident excited about the royal visit.

“I remember when they came to the Old North Church for the bicentennial, and that was the queen,” said another resident.

Every year, the Earthshot Prize finds and rewards solutions to five “Earthshot” goals – Protect and restore nature; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world; and Fix our climate.

These winning solutions will have the greatest impact on the biggest environmental challenges facing our planet and each winner will receive £1 million to scale their solutions.

The last time William and Kate were in the United States was in 2014, when they visited New York.

