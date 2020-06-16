‘The buck stops here’: Feds announce charges against dozens of members of Boston-based street gang

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 30 Boston-based gang members have been arrested on federal charges in connection with a multi-agency investigation into violent crimes in the area, officials announced Tuesday.

Thirty-two individuals who are a part of or associated with the ruthless “Norton Only and Buried” gang were recently charged with various violent crimes including RICO, racketeering, firearms, and drug trafficking, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Lelling said arrests were made in Boston, Lynn, Everett, Fall River, and other towns across the Greater Boston area. Search warrants were executed on the North Shore, South Shore, South Coast, and Rhode Island.

The charges were filed following a joint investigation that involved the Boston Police Department, FBI Boston, ATF Boston, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, among many other local agencies.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said some of the suspects who were arrested had committed crimes while wearing GPS bracelets after being released on bail for prior violations.

“These individuals who were arrested could not have been rehabilitated,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said. “The buck stops here…Today we send a message to the people of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts: We have your back.”

Joseph Bonavolonta, a special agent in charge at FBI Boston, said the arrests will undoubtedly serve as a “crippling” blow to what has been one of the city’s most violent and brazen gangs.

“Many of the individuals arrested today engaged in a ruthless and senseless string of murders, terrorizing the communities in which they operate,” Bonavolonta said.

