‘The buck stops here’: Feds announce charges against members of ruthless Boston gang

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 30 members of a ruthless Boston-based gang linked to deadly street violence in Roxbury and Dorchester have been arrested on federal charges in connection with a multi-agency investigation into violent crimes in the area, officials announced Tuesday.

Thirty-two people who are a part of or associated with the “Norton Only and Buried” gang were recently charged with various violent crimes including RICO, racketeering, firearms, and drug trafficking, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said during a news conference.

Lelling said arrests were made in Boston, Lynn, Everett, Fall River, and other towns across the Greater Boston area. Eleven search warrants were executed on the North Shore, South Shore, South Coast, and Rhode Island.

The charges were filed following a joint investigation that involved the Boston Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, FBI Boston, ATF Boston, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, among many other local agencies.

As a result of the investigation, Lelling said authorities seized more than 25 firearms, including an AK-47, a weapon that was used in a shooting on the campus of UMass Dartmouth, and a handgun that ballistic evidence linked to eight separate shootings.

“This operation was intended to dismantle the NOB and take violent members of that gang off the street,” Lelling said. “Charging documents unsealed this morning summarize a litany of violence from shooting and beatings to robberies, drug dealing and prostitution.”

Lelling noted that the monthslong closure of local courts due to the coronavirus pandemic has “emboldened” the NOB gang, leading its members to “explicitly threaten rival gangs and actively plan retaliatory violence, including murder.”

One suspected gang member, who Lelling identified as Michael Brandao, allegedly produced rap videos in which he “openly discussed” shootings and murders committed by NOB.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said some of the suspects who were arrested had committed crimes while wearing GPS bracelets after being released on bail for prior violations.

“I don’t expect to see these individuals out on the street the next day wearing a bracelet,” Gross said. “These individuals who were arrested could not have been rehabilitated…The buck stops here.”

Gross vowed that his department “has the back” of Boston residents, saying they “deserve better” and have grown “tired” of suffering through violence on the streets.

Joseph Bonavolonta, a special agent in charge at FBI Boston, said the arrests will undoubtedly serve as a “crippling” blow to what has been one of the city’s most violent and brazen gangs.

“Many of the individuals arrested today engaged in a ruthless and senseless string of murders, terrorizing the communities in which they operate,” Bonavolonta said.

Bonavolonta added that the NOB gang has also committed crimes in Maine, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, saying that they “made a living committing armed robberies and dealing drugs” and they will “now have to answer for their horrible crimes.”

