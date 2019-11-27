BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WHDH) — Police officers in Georgia answered a call Tuesday morning that they say fears them the most.

Dozens of doughnuts had fallen from a Krispy Kreme delivery truck as it drove along Peachtree Road in Brookhaven.

“BPD rushed to the scene (🚨🚓💨🚔🚨), but to no avail. We found total carnage; donuts scattered along the curb and into gutter- THE GUTTER, people!!!” the police department wrote on Facebook.

They added that their response time was “stellar” but they couldn’t beat the five-second rule.

“We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss,” the department continued. “As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️. We ask that you keep our department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this terrible moment.”

The department says they were making light of a stereotype involving police officers and doughnuts, adding that “#DonutsMakeEveryoneHappy.”

