The Cheesecake Factory giving away complimentary slices of cheesecake to celebrate Halloween

(WHDH) — The Cheesecake Factory announced Monday that it will be giving away complimentary slices of cheesecake to celebrate Halloween.

The popular restaurant chain will include a free slice of Reese’s peanut butter chocolate cheesecake or a slice of Hershey’s chocolate cheesecake with any order over $30 on DoorDash.

Customers have to use promo code “TREAT” at checkout to activate the offer.

The offer runs through Friday.

