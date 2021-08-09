NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chicken Box, which regularly hosts live music on Nantucket, is adding extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Aug. 10, those entering the door will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Proof of vaccination can include a physical vaccination card, or a photo of a vaccination card on a phone.

A negative COVID-19 test must have been taken within 72 hours of a show date.

Both antigen and PCR tests are accepted.

People will also be required to wear a mask while indoors, per the island’s Board of Health mandate.

Those who have a ticket to the show and cannot meet the requirements can request a refund.

