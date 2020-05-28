“The city needs to help”: Massachusetts Restaurant owners waiting for more guidance on reopening

BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurant owners in Boston and other cities and towns across Massachusetts are waiting for some guidance as the state approaches phase two of its reopening plan.

In Boston, over 200 hundred restaurants have inquired about outdoor seating, Mayor Martin Walsh said during a press conference on Thursday.

Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said about 75 percent of the state’s restaurants currently don’t have outdoor seating as an option.

Until phase two, restaurants are still relying on curbside pickup and delivery as a main part of their business during the pandemic.

As June 8 quickly approaches, owners like still don’t know exactly what they can and cannot do.

In Boston, streets will likely not be allowed to close to accommodate outdoor guests but sidewalks and parking lanes will become available.

Maurizio Badolato, owner of Ristorante Limoncello in the North End, said he has a patio behind his restaurant but still wants to know what he can do to stay afloat.

“We need a little help, the city needs to help,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)