SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - After 72 years in Saugus, The Continental Restaurant is shutting its doors in November.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the owners announced that the restaurant would close on Nov. 24. The family-owned business thanked customers for their decades of support.

“As a family, we decided that we’d close our doors and think about other options, and I think I was the last one who was willing to take the helm for the family,” said owner Paul Kourkoulis.

Many longtime customers showed up to the restaurant Thursday for a final meal at The Continental.

“It’s been here forever, and so many people have hosted so many nice events here, and I’ll miss it for sure,” Debbie Depalma said.

Another customer said he also often attended celebrations at the beloved restaurant just off of Route 1.

“We’ll miss being able to come to a place that at least once a year, twice a year — whatever it was — if there was an event, we could come and celebrate,” he said.

The business reminded customers to use any gift cards by Nov. 24.

