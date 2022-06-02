BOSTON (WHDH) - A man playing a public piano in Downtown Crossing got a sweet surprise from the very band he was covering.

As members of The Lumineers were exploring Boston on their day off, co-founder Jeremiah Fraites just wanted to jam on a piano he had spotted earlier in the day.

“Now I saw that there was a guy playing the piano, and I was like, ‘Man, this piano is so popular, you’ve got to be kidding me,” Fraites said. “As we were waiting at the crosswalk, I thought I heard ‘Ophelia.'”

Fraites’s ear did not lead him astray and he took it upon himself to join in.

“I started playing with him and then U think he said, ‘Did you just pick this song up by ear?’ And I said, ‘Yah, I know this song pretty well.'”

The band’s Creative Director Nicholas Sutton Bell caught it all on camera. Both he and Fraites and said the unique experience was very special for them

“Yeah and it was exciting for him, but after we had done it we were both shaking,” Sutton Bel said. “I was like, ‘Did that really happen? I was like Jer – we have to go home and edit this thing because this is the coolest moment I’ve ever seen. Like we were both literally shaking.”

The musician gifted the man tickets to the band’s show in Mansfield.

