LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Geoffrey Owens, who many remember as Elvin from “The Cosby Show,” has joined the cast of “NCIS New Orleans.”

The new gig comes weeks after he was job shamed for working at Trader Joe’s when pictures of him behind the register went viral.

Owens will be in at least one episode of “NCIS,” where he will play an old friend of Scott Bakula’s main character Pride.

The show’s executive producer says the role called for someone with lots of heart.

The episode is expected to air in late October.

This is the second role for Owens since the Trader Joe’s incident.

Last week, he picked up a recurring role on Tyler Perry’s OWN series, “The Haves and the Have Nots.”

