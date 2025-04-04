DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton was in Danvers Friday to discuss cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced last week that 10,000 full-time employees would be cut on top of the thousands who have already left. The department also announced a spending cut of 35 percent.

“Secretary Kennedy owes us an answer,” Moulton said. “The cost is lives. The cost is the support and wellbeing of our communities every single day. He needs to justify that cost to us.”

The spending cuts impact all divisions of HHS, including the CDC, the FDA, Medicare, and Medicaid. The cuts were made as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to downsize the federal government.

